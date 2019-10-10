Christine Mayberry NEWTON Christine Elizabeth Drum Mayberry, 94, of Newton passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Abernethy Laurels in Newton. Born Sept. 10, 1925, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Robert Monroe and Laura Cline Drum. Christine was a life-long member of Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church, W.M.U. and Goldenage. In addition to her parents, husband, Edward L. Mayberry; sister, Margaret D. Warren; and two brothers, Ewell Drum and Floyd Drum preceded her in death. Left to cherish her memory are three sons, Dr. Ed Mayberry of Va.; Dr. David Mayberry (Dr. Jewell Mayberry) of Salisbury; Bill Mayberry (Linda Mayberry) of Marietta, Ga.; grandchildren, Dr. Sarah M. Scott (Jeremy Scott); Maria M. DiGirolamo (Matt DiGirolamo); Dr. Christina M. Cox (Dr. Mike Cox); Matthew Mayberry (Karen Mayberry); six great-grandchildren; and sister, Betty D. Isaac of Newton The funeral service will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, at 3 p.m., at Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church with the Rev. Michael Staton officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. The family would like to thank the staff of Abernethy Laurels and Carolina Caring for their care. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Mayberry Family.
