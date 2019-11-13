STANLEY Justin Christopher Mauney, 25, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Morganton. He was born Sept. 20, 1994, to Brian Mauney and Angela Helton Dillard, in Catawba County. Justin graduated from Maiden High School in 2012. He completed his first Associated Degree in Arts in 2012, and his second in 2015, at Gaston College. Justin was a selfless person. He always made sure others were taken care of before himself. Justin loved anything and everything NASCAR. He touched many lives during his short time here and will always be remembered for his loving heart and old soul. His great-grandmother, Thelma "Granny" Jacobs; and grandmother, Ann Behrens, preceded him in death. Survivors include his mother, Angela Helton Dillard and husband, Travis, of Stanley; father, Brian Mauney and wife, Carla, of Hickory; stepmother, Rhetta Hatley and husband, Brian, of Morganton; stepbrothers, Thomas Mull, Christian Colvard, Mike Colvard, and Trevor Dillard; stepsister, Jaclyn Dillard; half sister, McKayla Schuffler; maternal grandparents, Nita and Howard Helton; paternal grandparents, Karen and Carol Melvin, Becky and Bobby Mauney; stepgrandmother, Jeanette Hefner; grandfather, Bill Behrens; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins; Trista Gilmore, Josh Helton, Coty Helton; and family; and special friends, who he loved dearly. A celebration of life will be held Thursday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m., at Salvation Army Church in Hickory. The family will receive friends from 4 to 5:45 p.m. at Salvation Army Church, prior to the service. Maj. Pete Costas will be conducting the service. Condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com. Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Firewood For Sale All Hardwood, Split and Delivered. Sizes: 3/4 ton, 1 ton and 2 ton Call 828-403-4670 or 828-584-7240
Hollar Bros. Tree Service Tree Removal - Tree Trimming Stump Grinding - Skid Steer Work & Hauling Full Clean Up Fully Insured - Free Estimates Scott & Jeremy Hollar 828-635-0230/ 320-3897
ON THE LEVEL MOLD & REPAIR SERVICES
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!