Norma Matthews CLAREMONT Norma Jean Matthews, 89, of Claremont, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. A service to celebrate Norma's life will be held Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 3 p.m., at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Conover. The family will receive friends at the church from 1 to 2:45 p.m., prior to the service. The Matthews family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.