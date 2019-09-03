LINCOLNTON Kenneth Richard Matson, 63, of Lincolnton, passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. A memorial service will be held today (Tuesday, Sept. 3), at 2 p.m., at Liberty Baptist Church, 2054 West Maiden Rd., in Newton, at 2 p.m. Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Matson family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
