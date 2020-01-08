GRANITE FALLS Rickey Calvin Matkins, 69, of South Oak Circle, Granite Falls, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at his residence. He was born Oct. 16, 1950, in Danville, Va., to the late John Calvin and Mamie Smith Matkins. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Ellis Cal Matkins. Mr. Matkins had worked as a Human Resources Manager for Republic Services. Survivors include his wife, Bonnie Ingold Matkins of the home; two sons, Nick Matkins and wife, Shannon, of Travelers Rest, S.C., and Dan Matkins and wife, Kendra, of Hudson; daughter, Stephanie Abdalla and husband, Kevin, of Lexington, S.C.; brother, Cliff Matkins and wife, Stacy, of Yanceyville; and three grandchildren. Memorial services will be held Saturday, Jan. 11, at 2 p.m., at Greer-McElveen Funeral Home Chapel conducted by Dr. Bob Evans. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be made to Grace Chapel Fire Department; or Grace Chapel EMS, 4470 Grace Chapel Rd., Granite Falls, NC 28630 Condolences may be left at www.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com. Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the Matkins family.
