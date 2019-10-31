NEWTON Brenda Crump Mathis, 74, of Newton, passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. A memorial service to celebrate Brenda's life will be held Saturday, Nov. 2, at 3 p.m., at Old St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Newton. The family will receive friends Saturday, Nov. 2, from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m., at Old St. Paul's Lutheran Church. The Mathis family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.