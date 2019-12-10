VALDESE Mrs. Beverly Parsons "Sue" Mast, 76, of Valdese, passed away Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at her residence, after a period of declining health. Sue was born Aug. 15, 1943, in Stanley County, a daughter of the late Walter L. and Alma Whitley Parsons. She was a faithful and active member of the Valdese First United Methodist Church and a lifelong teacher in the Burke County Public Schools. Sue loved her church and bridge friends as well as reading and knitting. Sue was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Brenda Wynn; and cousin, Thomas Parsons. Surviving are her husband of 54 years, Gary G. Mast of the home; two sons, Grey Mast and wife, Janie, and their children, Kylie, Thomas and Hayden, and John Mast and wife, Kristy, and their children, Ben and Spencer; sister-in-law, Janice Branstrom (John) and children, Chris, Jeff; brother-in-law, Steve Mast and children, Hayes, Katie and Kelly; brother-in-law, Fred Wynn and children, Rick and Steven. Also surviving are her cousins, Gary Whitley (Faye), Yoder Whitley, Phyllis Shue (William) Sybil Byrd (Chuck), Margaret Lawrence (Bob), Kenny Parsons (Kathy), Pete Parsons (Sharon), Foster Parsons (Betty Lou), Robert Parsons, Archer Parsons, June Metz (Jerry), and Brenda Fitzgerald. A service of remembrance will be held at 4 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 12, at the Valdese First United Methodist Church, with the Revs. Jim King and Charlie Gibbons officiating. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall following the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Organ Fund of the First United Methodist Church, 217 St. Germain Ave., Valdese, NC 28690; or Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690. A guestbook and obituary is available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory is assisting the Mast family.
Breaking
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Welcome to Bass-Smith Funeral Home, actively serving Catawba Valley communities since 1948. Over the years we have helped many through the pr…
Jenkins Funeral Service of Newton takes pride in creating a meaningful ceremony to honor the life and memory of a loved one. The caring and …
Latest Local Offers
ONE WOMAN CLEANING MACHINE
Home repairs, custom homes, sheds, remodeling, roof, & decks. We are here for all your construction needs. Check out our Facebook page. Free est.
NEED A METAL ROOF? ALL WORK GUARANTEED! Financing Available! Free Estimates! Newton, NC (828) 308-7667 or (828) 465-0054 www.piedmontmetal roofing.com