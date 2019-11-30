NEWTON Nancy Jane Geagley Massengill, 77, of Newton, passed away Thursday, Nov, 28, 2019, at Carolina Caring in Newton. Nancy was born Feb. 14, 1942, in Knox County, Tenn., to the late Hugh Freemont Geagley and the late Willie Hartman Geagley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Gilbert Lee Massengill; brother, Hugh Nelson Geagley; and son-in-law, Jim Roycroft. She is survived by her son, Clark Massengill and wife, Brenda, of Tennessee; three daughters, Phyllis Ann Massengill of Cherryville, Diana Lee White of Tennessee, Connie Denise Massengill of Maiden; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. The funeral service will be held Sunday, Dec. 1, at 3 p.m., at Fairview Baptist Church in Newton with Dr. K. Daniel Fried officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:45 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Burial will follow in Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery, 3614 Wilfong Rd., in Newton. Memorials may be made to Hope of Israel Baptist Mission, P.O. Box 1700, Powder Springs, GA 30127; or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Massengill Family.
