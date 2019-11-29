VALDESE Mrs. Elizabeth Jane Adams Mason, 84, of Valdese, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 30, at 10 a.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 9 to 10 a.m., prior to the service. Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the Mason family.
