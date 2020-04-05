April 14, 1940 - March 31, 2020 Freda Burnett Wyrick Dermott Mashburn, 79, of Abingdon, Va., and formerly of Wythe County, Va., passed away suddenly Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at home. She was born in Tazewell County, Va., April 14, 1940, the daughter of the late Ira Samuel Burnett and Clara Helen Griffith Burnett. She was preceded in death by a son, Samuel Donnell Wyrick; granddaughter, Erica Nicole Anders; siblings, Annie M. Stevens, Frances S. Pilkins, Mary L. Winebarger, Elizabeth C. Martin, Baby Lois, William C. Burnett, George W. Burnett, Dauffus C. Burnett, James Ralph Burnett, Baby Jr.; and a special niece, Emma Jean Foley. She is survived by her children, Vanessa Lynn Jones and husband, Bryan Keith Jones, of Abingdon, Va., and Jonathan Chad Wyrick and wife, Angela Crump Wyrick, of Conover; grandchildren, William Mark Anders, Ashley Lauren Anders, Bradley Thomas Jones, Blake Alan Jones, Emily Rose Wyrick, and AvaRaine Wyrick Jones; great-grandchildren, Jordan Faith, and Anberlin Blaire Anders; sister, Barbara Alise McGuinness of Graham's Forge, Va.; and several nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held for the family with the Rev. Chad Dunford officiating. She will be laid next to her late husband, Albert Dermott. There will be no visitation due to Virginia's Executive Order-53. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Abingdon First Church of God, 500 Whites Mill Rd., Abingdon, VA 24210. A celebration of life will be held next year, the Saturday preceding her birthday, April 10, 2021, at the Abingdon First Church of God. Barnett Funeral Home of Wytheville, Va. www.highlandfuneralservice.com
