HICKORY Patsy Starr Long Martin, 71, passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at her residence. She was born Jan. 13, 1948, to the late Jack Long and Dorothy Crotts Long in Catawba County. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Judy Long. Survivors include her husband, Gary Martin of the home; daughter, Tammy Martin Garr and husband, Phillip, of Angier; sons, Cameron Martin of Hickory, and Dwayne Martin and wife, Sheila, of Hickory; grandchildren, Corey Martin, April Davis, Ethan Davis, Cierra Martin, Chance Martin, and Austin Fry; sister, Linda Greene and husband, Harold; brothers, Jerry Long and wife, Joan, and Michael Long; numerous nieces and nephews; and her lifetime best friend, Theresa Parker. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 2 p.m., at Springs Road Baptist Church. Pastor Jeff Brown will be officiating the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. The family would like to thank Patsy's hospice nurse, Rutha, for her amazing care she provided to not only Patsy but to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com. Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral home.

Tags

Load entries