July 16, 1937 - May 13, 2020 Nellie Yvonne Boliek Martin, 82, of Newton, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Carolina Caring. Born on July 16, 1937, in Catawba County; she was the daughter of the late Troy Franklin and Florence Bowman Boliek. She was a lifelong member of New Jerusalem Lutheran Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Jimmie H. Martin; daughter, Jill Martin; son, Michael Martin; grandchild, Janie L. Martin; and brother, James F. Boliek. Survivors include son, Jimmie L. Martin and wife, Tamara, Tim Martin, Andy Martin and wife, Suzanne; grandchildren, Layla M. Lowman and husband, Stephen, Josh Martin, Shonda Clark, Amy, Matt, Jordan, Scott and Kenzie Martin; great-grandchildren, Madison and Peyton Clark, Tanner and Chase Lowman; great-great-granddaughter on the way; and brother, William Max Boliek and wife, Denise. A visitation will be held from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Saturday, May 16, at New Jerusalem Lutheran Church. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., in the Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Randall Cauble officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the memory of Janie Lizabeth Martin to Give Kids the World, 210 South Bass Rd., Kissimmee, FL 34746. Catawba Memorial Park, Funeral and Cremations www.catawbamemorialpark.com

