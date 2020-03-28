December 23, 1929 - March 25, 2020 Kenneth E. Martin, 90, of Greeneville, Tenn., passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at his home. Mr. Martin was the true patriarch of his family. His honor and integrity was present in all he did, and a great legacy he left behind. Mr. Martin was a veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy for four years. He graduated from Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory, with a degree in business. He was retired from Huyck Formex in Greeneville, Tenn., and Three Mountaineers in Asheville. He was an interim county manager and chairman of the county commissioners of Catawba County. He did extensive volunteer work up until his health failed at 89, and made an impact on many through his tireless work to help those in need. He is survived by daughter, Teresa Martin Hammer of Greeneville; four grandchildren and their spouses, Brandon Hammer and his friend, Julie Bouska Hurley, Justin Hammer and Ani Volkan, Dr. A. Morgan Hammer and Justin Krapf; Amber Hammer and Anthony Jackson; great-grandchildren, Brady Hammer, Dane Hammer, Lincoln Hammer, Mackenzie Krapf, Hudson Krapf, Aiden Jackson, Adrien Jackson; and brother, Virgil Martin of Hickory. He was the son of the late Bessie Reep and Henry Frank Martin. In addition to his parents, Mr. Martin was preceded in death by wife, Scottie Clark Martin; and nine brothers and sisters. He was a member of Tusculum Baptist Church. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in his honor be made to Zoo Knoxville Animal Relief Fund or Bright Hope Animal Rescue, c/o Jeffers Funeral Service, 208 N. College Street, Greeneville, TN 37745. Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service www.jeffersmortuary.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
