September 28, 1943 - April 23, 2020 Mr. James Christopher Martin Jr. of Saddletree Road in Thomasville, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at High Point Medical Center. No service will be held at this time. Mr. Martin was born Sept. 28, 1943, in Lincoln County, to James Christopher Martin Sr. and Martha Pearl Davis Martin. He worked for his dad in the trucking and furniture business for a number of years. He also started and operated his own furniture manufacturing company. Later, he retired from Wilson Trucking in Greensboro. He loved being a truck driver for many years. Those who knew him best would say he was a man of few words and a valued friend for life. His wife, Judith Kay Craig Martin, preceded him in death. Surviving are his son, James Christopher Martin III (Kathy) of Lexington, N.C.; his daughter, Penny Martin Owens (Chuck) of Reidsville; his sister, Tracie Landreth (Mickey) of Lexington, N.C.; his brothers, Tommy Martin (Belinda), Jerry Martin (Allowayne), and Randy Martin (Cathy Jo), all of Lexington, N.C.; and his grandchildren, Christie Owens, Andy Owens, Christopher Martin IV, Jasper Martin and Cooper Martin. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to Miracle League of High Point, 136 Northpoint Ave., High Point, NC 27262. Davidson Funeral Home of Lexington, N.C. www.davidsonfuneralhome.net
