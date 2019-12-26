NEWTON James William "Mouse" Martin, 74, of Newton, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. A service to celebrate Mouse's life will be held Saturday, Dec. 28, at 2 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service Chapel in Newton. The family will receive friends at the chapel from 1 to 1:45 p.m., prior to the service. The Martin family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.
Martin, James William "Mouse"
To send flowers to the family of James "Mouse" Martin, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Dec 28
Visitation
Saturday, December 28, 2019
1:00PM-1:45PM
1:00PM-1:45PM
Bennett Funeral Service-Newton
7878 NC Hwy 16
Newton, NC 28658
7878 NC Hwy 16
Newton, NC 28658
Guaranteed delivery before James "Mouse"'s Visitation begins.
Dec 28
Service
Saturday, December 28, 2019
2:00PM
2:00PM
Bennett Funeral Service-Newton
7878 NC Hwy 16
Newton, NC 28658
7878 NC Hwy 16
Newton, NC 28658
Guaranteed delivery before James "Mouse"'s Service begins.