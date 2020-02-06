January 5, 1934 - February 5, 2020 Forrest Wayne Martin, 86, of Maiden, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at his residence. Born Jan. 5, 1934, in Lincoln County, he was the son of the late Gold Mason and Ellie Wentz Martin. He was a life-long member of Lawing's Chapel Baptist Church in Maiden. Wayne was an Army veteran and was a member of American Legion Post 240. He worked at Ethan Allen as a warehouse distribution manager and retired after 35 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Frances Martin Kiser, Alfred Mason Martin, Ruth Martin Lovings; and great-grandson, Luke Wesley Sigmon. Left to cherish his memory are his son, Bruce Martin of Denver, N.C.; three daughters, Vonna (Mike) Brittain of Maiden, Cindy (Tim) Cooke of Maiden, Brenda (Mark) Sigmon of Denver; 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, at 3 p.m., at Lawings Chapel Baptist Church in Maiden, with the Revs. Larry Blakley and Jason Canipe officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m., prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Hearts and Hope Foundation Inc., P.O. Box 596, Terrell, NC 28682, www.heartshopenc.com Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Martin family. Burke Mortuary of Maiden www.burkemortuary.com
