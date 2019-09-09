HICKORY Boyce Neil Martin died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at the age of 94. He was the last surviving member of the family of George Wesley Martin Sr. and Bernice Gantt Martin of Newton. He was preceded in death by three brothers and two sisters. Following graduation from Newton-Conover High School in 1943, he volunteered for service in the Army Air Corps where he trained as a pilot during World War II. After the war he met and married the love of his life, Juanita Warren. He studied at N.C. State, Lenoir-Rhyne College, and Spartan School of Aeronautics. He was employed for four years with Singer Company before joining Metropolitan Life as a sales representative, where he retired after 33 years of service. He went through life with a song in his heart, and a smile on his face. He loved all types of music, from opera to Dixieland, and enjoyed amateur photography. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church, the American Legion, and a regular blood donor with the American Red Cross. He enjoyed traveling in the United States and Canada. He enjoyed yard work, and visiting some of the great gardens of the world. Survivors include his wife of 72 years, Juanita Warren Martin; two sons, Gary Neil Martin and wife, Kyle, of Palm Bay, Fla., David Lee Martin and wife, Barbara, of Santa Clara, Calif.; grandchildren, Aliesha Perry of Melbourne, Fla., Kristopher Martin of Palm Bay, Fla. Kimberlee Martin of Orlando, Fla., Douglas Lee Martin of Santa Clara; and great-grandchildren, Isabelle Martin Byl, Caden Perry, and McKenna Perry of Melbourne. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at the Bass-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Paul Christy officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m., prior to the services. Condolences may left at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring's Catawba Valley Hospice House, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 29658; or to First United Methodist Church, 311 Third Ave. NW, Hickory, NC 28601. Bass-Smith Funeral Home & Crematory in Hickory is serving the family of Martin.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
