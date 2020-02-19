January 1, 1951 - February 18, 2020 Marsha Marshall, 69, of Granite Falls, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. She was born Jan. 1, 1951, daughter of the late Joseph Lee and Violet Keller Marshall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Judith Marshall; and one brother-in-law, the Rev. John F. Keller Jr. Those left to cherish her memory are one sister, Janet Keller of Statesville; nephew, Jonathan L. Keller and wife, Kaisha, of Elkin; niece, Joy Blalock and husband, Dana, of Statesville; two great-nieces, Jenna Keller and partner, Travis Hash, of Galax, Va., Ericah Smith and husband, Jacob, of Charleston, S.C.; three great-nephews, Garrett Keller of Low Gap, Dylan Jett Blalock and Ryan Blalock of Statesville; great-great-niece, Kenadi Hash; one aunt, Mae Kincaid of Warner Robins, Ga.; one uncle, Paul Marshall of Granite Falls; and a number of cousins. Also surviving are special friends, Sharon K. Miller and husband, Chris, Myrona Justice and son, Tom, Trisha Fox and husband, Derrick, Savannah Coughlin, Roxanna LeVan and husband, Michael, and Nicole Carr and husband, Deane. The family will receive friends Friday, Feb. 21, at Mackie-Whisenant Funeral Home from 12 to 2 p.m. The burial will be private. The family requests that no floral arrangements be sent. Mackie-Whisenant Funeral Home is serving the family. You may view the obituary at www.mackiefh.com.
Service information
12:00PM-2:00PM
35 Duke St.
Granite Fallls, NC 28630
