HICKORY Alan Jay Mandle, of Hickory, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. He was born in New York Jan. 29, 1946, to Perry and Fredia Mandle. He graduated from Mt. Vernon High School and attended Pace University. His working career was spent in the furniture industry. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Barbara Katz; and aunt, Rhoda Mandle. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jane; sons, Jeremy and wife, Mary and children; Amelia and Ira, and Brian and wife, Michele and Cooper; sister, Jill Welling and husband, Peter; and nieces and nephews. A private service will be held at a later date. The Mandle family is under the care of Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations.