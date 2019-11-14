HICKORY Alan Jay Mandle, of Hickory, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. He was born in New York Jan. 29, 1946, to Perry and Fredia Mandle. He graduated from Mt. Vernon High School and attended Pace University. His working career was spent in the furniture industry. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Barbara Katz; and aunt, Rhoda Mandle. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Jane; sons, Jeremy and wife, Mary and children; Amelia and Ira, and Brian and wife, Michele and Cooper; sister, Jill Welling and husband, Peter; and nieces and nephews. A private service will be held at a later date. The Mandle family is under the care of Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations.
Breaking
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
ON THE LEVEL MOLD & REPAIR SERVICES
For All of your Service, Installation & Repair Needs for Heating & Air ALSO DUCT CLEANING Residential & Commercial Licensed & Insured NC33283 johnnyonthespothvac.com 24 Hour Service Senior Discounts! Military Discounts! FINANCING NOW AVAILABLE Why Pay More For Great Service!
SAM A. BYERS & SONS Moving Service, Inc. MOVING PACKING STORAGE CRATING ANTIQUES PIANOS 704-528-9596 Troutman, NC NCUCC-2302 Local - 48 states since 1935 www.byersandsons.com
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!