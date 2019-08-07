HICKORY Paul Charles "Papa" Major, 73, of Hickory, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Paul was born in Sydney, Australia. Paul grew up in Ohio, Florida, and Georgia. He graduated from the University of Georgia. What he loved most about life was spending time with his family, building houses, making people laugh, and watching baseball. Paul was preceded in death by his father, Eugene Major; and his daughter, Amy Leigh Major. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Deborah Major; their son, Andrew Major; their daughter, Andrea Flynn; his mother, Patricia Major; his sister, Beth Braun; his brother, Neil Major; four grandchildren, Owen, Clara, Erin, and Chloe; and numerous other extended family members. A memorial service will take place at Christ Church Mountain View Campus, Saturday, Aug. 10, at 11 a.m.

