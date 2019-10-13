HICKORY Dorinda "Dinky" Huffman MacLean, 75, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Frye Regional Medical Center. Born July 8, 1944, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Buren and Wilma Hefner Huffman. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Doug MacLean of the home; sons, David Killian and wife, Sherry, of Conover, and Mark Killian and wife, Teresa, of Conover; sister, Dolores Propst of Bethlehem; brother, Charles Huffman and wife, Annette, of Bethlehem; grandchildren, Faith Killian, Grace Killian, Heather Letterman, Alexander Letterman; two great-grandchildren; seven nieces; and one nephew. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Miller's Lutheran Church with Pastor Todd Cook officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Miller's Lutheran Church 2280 12th Ave. NE, Hickory, NC 28601 or to the No Kill Animal Shelter. Condolences may be left for the family at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com. Bass-Smith Funeral Home is serving the family of Dorinda "Dinky" Huffman MacLean.