HICKORY Dorinda "Dinky" Huffman MacLean, 75, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Frye Regional Medical Center. Born July 8, 1944, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Buren and Wilma Hefner Huffman. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Doug MacLean of the home; sons, David Killian and wife, Sherry, of Conover, and Mark Killian and wife, Teresa, of Conover; sister, Dolores Propst of Bethlehem; brother, Charles Huffman and wife, Annette, of Bethlehem; grandchildren, Faith Killian, Grace Killian, Heather Letterman, Alexander Letterman; two great-grandchildren; seven nieces; and one nephew. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Miller's Lutheran Church with Pastor Todd Cook officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Miller's Lutheran Church 2280 12th Ave. NE, Hickory, NC 28601 or to the No Kill Animal Shelter. Condolences may be left for the family at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com. Bass-Smith Funeral Home is serving the family of Dorinda "Dinky" Huffman MacLean.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Enter today for your chance to win a prize valued at $104!
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
TOXIC MOLD CLEAN-UP 828-437-4474 Certified since 2001 cleantech911.com
#1 GODFREY TREE SERVICE OVER 48 YRS. OF TREE SERVICE EXP. Tree/Stump Removal Trimming Total Clean Up Bucket Truck Storm Damage Clean-Up Free Estimates - Insured 704-872-3976 704-880-2934
828-442-7224 TREE SERVICE Mike Carr Bucket Truck Services Trimming, Shaping, Full Take Down Stump Grinding, Brush Chipping Lot Clearing & Logging Excavation Services Log Length Firewood 24 HR emergency Storm Clean Up FULLY INSURED FREE ESTIMATES
Enter today for your chance to win a prize valued at $104!