June 11, 1954 - February 14, 2020 Marilyn Jean MacLachlan, 65, of Morganton, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
New View Builders & Remodeling If your building your dream home or doing that remodeling you have been dreaming of, let us help you get that new view! Give us a call for all your building & home improvement needs. 828-338-3959
Landscaping Service Get Ready for SPRING!! Seedling Fertilizing Planting Shrubs Rockwork Mulch Grass Cutting Call 828-413-5665
*Home repairs *custom homes, sheds *remodeling *roof, & decks. We are here for all your construction needs. Check out our Facebook page. Free est.