November 3, 1959 - February 13, 2020 Richard Timothy "Smiley" MacKay, 60, of Granite Falls passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. He was born Nov. 4, 1959, in Westfield, Mass., to the late Henry Lincoln MacKay and Ethel Frances Elgar MacKay. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by two siblings, Henry "Skip" MacKay and Karen MacKay. Richard's passion was shooting guns with his family, camping, spending days on the lake fishing, and canoeing with his grandchildren. He loved all things music, whether that was playing his guitar, singing, or listening to it as loud as the stereo would allow. Survivors include daughters, Heather MacKay and Helene Cote (Aaron); grandchildren, Andrea, Kristen, and Matthew Stamos, Emily and Hannah Cote; two sisters, Bonnie MacKay and Susan Wilson (Bill); niece and nephew, Lauren and Billy Wilson; the mother of his children, Lisa Tingley; and his best friend and roommate, Gina Sigmon.

