November 3, 1959 - February 13, 2020 Richard Timothy "Smiley" MacKay, 60, of Granite Falls passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. He was born Nov. 4, 1959, in Westfield, Mass., to the late Henry Lincoln MacKay and Ethel Frances Elgar MacKay. In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by two siblings, Henry "Skip" MacKay and Karen MacKay. Richard's passion was shooting guns with his family, camping, spending days on the lake fishing, and canoeing with his grandchildren. He loved all things music, whether that was playing his guitar, singing, or listening to it as loud as the stereo would allow. Survivors include daughters, Heather MacKay and Helene Cote (Aaron); grandchildren, Andrea, Kristen, and Matthew Stamos, Emily and Hannah Cote; two sisters, Bonnie MacKay and Susan Wilson (Bill); niece and nephew, Lauren and Billy Wilson; the mother of his children, Lisa Tingley; and his best friend and roommate, Gina Sigmon. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
DAVID'S ROOFING SHINGLES, METAL, RUBBER ROOFING, TPO & PAINTING "Limited Lifetime Warranty for 30+ Year Shingles" All Types Remodeling Also!! Hail & Wind Damage Claims 32 Years Experience All Work Guaranteed Call David Gillespie 828-713-4154
Powell's Home Repair Kitchens/Baths/Windows /Doors Painting/Decks Flooring/Roofing/Damage Repair/Full Remodeling and Updates. Family Owned /Operated 50+yrs Owner Michael Powell 828-446-2770 *Free Estimates
SAM A. BYERS & SONS Moving Service, Inc. MOVING PACKING STORAGE CRATING ANTIQUES PIANOS 704-528-9596 Troutman, NC NCUCC-2302 Local - 48 states since 1935 www.byersandsons.com