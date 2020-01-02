HICKORY The Rev. Dr. Webster E. Lytle Sr., 80, of 4891 Kennedy St. in Hickory, transitioned to his heavenly home Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. He was born May 3, 1939, in Buncombe County, to the late Webster H. Lytle and Ella Hill Lytle. The Rev. Lytle was a loving husband, father, grandfather, god-daddy, brother, uncle and friend, with a compassionate heart. Called to ministry at an early age, he was an active community leader, and a visionary who knew the true meaning of service to others. The Rev. Lytle was first called to pastor at Mills Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Black Mountain, for 7 1/2 years. He was then called to pastor at Morning Star First Baptist Church in Hickory, for 32 years. During his leadership, he believed in empowering people to strive for greatness by first serving God, gaining education, and serving one's community. His love of music and his vision to empower youth led him to create auxiliaries including the Mass Choir, Summer Enrichment Camp, the ATOMS group, an Educational Scholarship Program, and the Dynamic Adults. He not only served within his church; he believed in reaching outside of the walls of the church to have a positive impact on the community, state and nation. He was the first African American to be elected to the Hickory City Council, where he served two and a half terms. During his term, Hickory was awarded the All American City Award. He also served on the Hickory Housing Authority Board, Inter-Faith Housing, was moderator of Mountain Catawba Missionary Baptist Association, a Llifetime member of the N.A.A.C.P, and a Mason. He was also given the opportunity to sit down with former President Jimmy Carter, to discuss how to improve our nation. He leaves to cherish loving memories his faithful and caring wife of 56 years, Raquel Allen Lytle; two sons, Webster E. Lytle Jr. of Fairmount, Ga., Benjamin V. Lytle of Tampa, Fla.; one daughter, Raquel Kellie Pouncy (James) of Fredericksburg, Va.; six grandchildren, Seneca Lytle of Tampa, Jeremiah Pouncy, Joshua Pouncy and Alana Pouncy of Fredericksburg, Ellah Rose Lytle of Newton, Jerrell (Isabella) Pouncy, U.S. Navy, Italy; two great-grandchildren, Malachi Pouncy and Zara Pouncy, U.S. Navy, Italy; four godchildren, Darrin Sherrill (Mary Ellen) of Hickory, Antonio Sherrill (Jessie) of Granite Falls, Quira Shade of Burlington, Trenton Saddler of Danville, Va; three sisters, Yvonne Rhetta of Los Angeles, Calif., Emmie Hughes (Charles) of Stone Mountain, Ga., Alice Lytle of Conyers, Ga.; three nieces, Dierdre Bufkin (Reginald), Susan Williams (De Undre), Teri Rhetta-Gallarzo (Eric), all of Los Angeles; one great-niece, Brandi Gregory; one great-nephew, Brandon Merritt, both of Los Angeles; and many other relatives and friends. The funeral will be held Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Morning Star First Baptist Church. The Rev. David Roberts II, pastor officiating and the Rev. Dr. Clifford Jones will be the eulogist. Burial will follow at Southside Cemetery in Hickory. The public viewing will begin Friday, Jan. 3, at noon, at Morning Star First Baptist Church. The family will receive friends Friday, Jan. 3, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Morning Star First Baptist Church, and Saturday from 12 to 1 p.m. Condolences may be made at www.allenmitchellfuneralhome.com. Allen Mitchell Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of the Rev. Dr. Webster E. Lytle Sr.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
AN AFFORDABLE TREE SERVICE & LANDSCAPING Removals, Topping, Stump Grinding, Firewood, Landscaping, Dirt Work, Lawn Service, Fencing, Retaining Walls 20 Years in Business Licensed & Fully Insured Accepts MC & VISA CALL 828-448-2206
STUMPS BY DAN FULL TREE SERVICE Now offering lot clean-up Forestry Mulching 45 Years Experience Fully Insured 828-312-3797 "Our best advertising is our last customer"
Kirby Maintenance New roofs Tear offs Shingle or metal Vinyl siding all types Window replacements Gutter installation Fully insured. Free estimatesmates 828-308-8412