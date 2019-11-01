HICKORY Beth Ennis Lynch, 71, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory. Born March 18, 1948, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Lois Moose Ennis. Beth worked at Walmart for many years as a greeter, which gave her much joy over the years. She is survived by her sister, Pat Johnson and husband, Tom, of Kannapolis; a niece, Jana Johnson Meyer of Kannapolis; several cousins; and a good, close friend, Judith Keller of Hickory. A service will be held at a later date. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Beth Ennis Lynch. Condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Enter today for your chance to win a prize valued at $104!
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
JOHN'S LAWN CARE Leaf Removal No Contracts....just quality lawn care for a reasonable price! Call 828-781-6595 today!
RICKY MILLSAPS TREE WORKS PLUS Complete tree care, storm damage, bucket truck, stump grinder, lots cleared, bush hog, skid steer work, haul gravel. INSURED - FREE ESTIMATES 704-592-2411 - 704-880-0605
Hollar Bros. Tree Service Tree Removal - Tree Trimming Stump Grinding - Skid Steer Work & Hauling Full Clean Up Fully Insured - Free Estimates Scott & Jeremy Hollar 828-635-0230/ 320-3897
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Enter today for your chance to win a prize valued at $104!