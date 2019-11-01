HICKORY Beth Ennis Lynch, 71, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory. Born March 18, 1948, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Lois Moose Ennis. Beth worked at Walmart for many years as a greeter, which gave her much joy over the years. She is survived by her sister, Pat Johnson and husband, Tom, of Kannapolis; a niece, Jana Johnson Meyer of Kannapolis; several cousins; and a good, close friend, Judith Keller of Hickory. A service will be held at a later date. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Beth Ennis Lynch. Condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.