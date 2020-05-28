Lutz, Peggy Coates

Lutz, Peggy Coates

Peggy Coates Lutz, 74, of Hickory, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020. The funeral service will be held Friday May 29, at 1 p.m., at Morningstar First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Southside Cemetery. There will be a public viewing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Allen Mitchell Funeral Home www.allenmitchellfuneralhomes.com

