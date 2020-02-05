April 14, 1957 - February 3, 2020 Lori Ann Lutz, 62, of Maiden, passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory. Born April 14, 1957, in Spokane County, Wash., she was the daughter of the late Jack Crowell and Lillian Hinz Lutz. A graveside service will be held Friday, Feb. 7, at 1:30 p.m., at Maiden City Cemetery, with Pastor Jonathan Foster officiating. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Catawba County, 3224 20th Ave. SE, Hickory, NC 28602. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary in Maiden is in charge of arrangements. Burke Mortuary of Maiden www.burkemortuary.com
