John Franklin Lutz Jr. CONOVER John Franklin Lutz Jr., 79, passed away at his home Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Born July 23, 1940, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late John Franklin Lutz Sr. and Gertrude Bentley. Retired after 50 years in the Hosiery industry with Ellis Hosiery, Beaver's Hosiery, Lineberger's Hosiery, Hollar Hosiery and Samz' Hosiery. Some of John's hobbies were horseshoes and fishing. He passed the love of fishing to his grandson, Captain Tyler Vanhoy. Besides his parents, John was preceded in death by a sister, Frances Hartsoe. Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years, Joanne Lutz; daughter, Janice Lutz- Vanhoy and husband, Todd; son, John Lutz III and wife, Deanna, and youngest daughter, Janet Lutz; two sisters, Ivey Hollifield and Peggy Lutz; and brother, James Lutz and wife, Guylene. A memorial service will be held at Catawba Funeral Home at 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2, with Pastor Jeff Brown officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658; Meals on Wheels, at Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County, Boundary St., Newton, NC 28658. Condolences may be left at www.catawbamemorialpark.com. The Lutz family is under the care of Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations.
