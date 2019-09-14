VALDESE Mr. Frank R. Lutz, 92, of Valdese, went home to be with his Heavenly Father and wife, Bonnie, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at College Pines Nursing Center, after a period of declining health. Mr. Lutz was born Aug. 2, 1927, in Burke County, a son of the late Edgar and Mary Pascal Lutz. Frank was retired from Drexel Heritage Furniture Co., and after retirement he worked at Food Lion in Valdese for many years. He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served in World War II with the 1st Cavalry Division of the 8th Cavalry Regiment, H Troop. Frank was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and enjoyed his many years of camping at Cross-Country Campground. He served on the Board of Directors of Cross-Country Campground and was active in the Cross-Country Campground Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Seagle Lutz; and brothers, Howard Grady Lutz (Mary Faye) and Edward Lutz. Surviving are his daughter, Mary Lutz Gordon of Valdese; grandson, Dustin Leith Gordon and wife, Jessica Lynn Gordon; granddaughter, Kimberly Gordon Bostian and husband, Mark Bostian. Also surviving are his great-grandchildren, Elijah Edward Pritchard, Zion Paul Pritchard and Madalyn Leith Gordon. Funeral services for Frank R. Lutz will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Sept. 16, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese, with the Rev. Marvin Wiley officiating. Interment will follow in the Burke Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Monday, Sept. 16, at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. An online guestbook and obituary is available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com. Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family.
