CONOVER Edward "Eddie" Lee Lusk, 55, of Conover, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. A service to celebrate Eddie's life will be held Friday, Dec. 27, at 2 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service Chapel in Newton. The family will receive friends at the funeral home chapel from 1 to 1:45 p.m., prior to the service. The Lusk family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.