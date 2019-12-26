CONOVER Edward "Eddie" Lee Lusk, 55, of Conover, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. A service to celebrate Eddie's life will be held Friday, Dec. 27, at 2 p.m., at Bennett Funeral Service Chapel in Newton. The family will receive friends at the funeral home chapel from 1 to 1:45 p.m., prior to the service. The Lusk family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
FIREWOOD FOR SALE hardwood, all solid seasoned oak $150. a stack You Pick up and split ( once split 1.5 to 2 cords) Call 704-985-8789
Chapman Construction New construction/remodeling We build to suit. Land/ home pkgs. avail. Lic. General Contractor David Chapman. 828-403-0502, 828-403-0438
DAVID'S ROOFING SHINGLES, METAL, RUBBER ROOFING, TPO & PAINTING "Limited Lifetime Warranty for 30+ Year Shingles" All Types Remodeling Also!! Hail & Wind Damage Claims 32 Years Experience All Work Guaranteed Call David Gillespie 828-713-4154