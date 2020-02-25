December 6, 1947 - February 16, 2020 Steve Lunsford, 72, of Southport, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Steve was born in Rhodhiss, Dec. 6, 1947, to Coy and Sally Anderson Lunsford. Surviving are his wife, Patricia Lunsford; sisters, Wanda Setzer, and Geraldine Abernathy; brothers, David Lunsford, and Willy Joe Lunsford; a stepdaughter, Tracy Williams; a stepson, Jesse Wilcox; one granddaughter; four grandsons; and four great-grandchildren. Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 29, in Dry Ponds Baptist Church in Granite Falls. www.fulwoodfuneralservice.com.