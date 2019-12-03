NEWTON Marion Wright Lunnemann, 76, of Newton, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. The funeral will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., at the Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home, prior to the service. Please bring your favorite dessert to share at the receiving. The Lunnemann family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.