NEWTON Marion Wright Lunnemann, 76, of Newton, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. The funeral will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6, at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from at the Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service. Please bring your favorite dessert to share at the receiving. The Lunnemann family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.