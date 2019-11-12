HICKORY Wilburn Houston Lowman, 86, of Hickory, went home to be with the Lord, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Trinity Ridge, surrounded by his family. Born July 12, 1933, in Burke County, he was the son of the late Marshall Lowman and Alice Hyatt Lowman. In addition to his parents, Wilburn was preceded in death by his first wife, Margaret Sue Teague Lowman; a brother, Bill Lowman; three sisters, Nancy Lowman Yount, Betty Lambert, and Doris Lowman; a granddaughter, April Renee Lowman; and a daughter-in-law, Pamela Parlier Lowman. Survivors include his wife of 17 years, Shirley Lowman; two daughters, Debbie Lowman Carver and husband, Dennis, and Vickie Lowman Null and husband, Jeff; a son, Bobby Houston Lowman and wife, Kathy; four stepsons and two stepdaughters; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A celebration of life service will be held Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Open Door Baptist Church (formerly Penelope Baptist) with Pastors David Grinnell and Nicholas Wilson officiating. The family will receive friends at the church, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Carolina Caring at 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658 or to Trinity Ridge Nursing Home 2140 Medical Park Dr., Hickory, NC 28602. Condolences may be left at www.catawbamemorialpark.com. The Lowman family is under the care of Catawba Memorial Park, Funerals & Cremations.