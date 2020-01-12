CONNELLY SPRINGS Mr. Wendell Vaxter Lowman, 84, of Connelly Springs, passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. The family will receive friends Sunday, (today, Jan. 12), from 4 to 6 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese. Funeral services will be held Monday, Jan. 13, at 2 p.m., at Connelly Springs Freewill Baptist Church. Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Wendell Lowman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.