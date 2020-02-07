Shirley Lowman November 19, 1935 - February 5, 2020 Mrs. Shirley Louise Carswell Lowman, 84, of Connelly Springs, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Funeral services will be held Sunday, Feb. 9, at 4 p.m., at Mount Calvary Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. Heritage Funeral Home & Crematory www.heritagefuneralservices.com

