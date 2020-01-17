HICKORY Sammy Allen Lowman, 73, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday Jan. 15, 2020, at his residence, following a period of declining health. Sammy was born Nov. 5, 1946, in Burke County to the late Pete Edward Lowman and Mabel Shell Lowman. He worked for Drexel Heritage Furniture for over 47 years and was a member of Valdese First Baptist Church. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers, Patrick Edward Lowman and Paul Jackson Lowman. Survivors include his wife, Pamela Curtis Lowman, of the home; two daughters, Stacey Lorber and husband, Rob, of Marion and Leslie Berry and husband, Kress, of Rutherford College; four sisters, Louise Stephens, of George Hildebran, Hilda Southerland, of Connelly Springs, Linda Soloman, of Drexel, and Judy Cook and husband, Carroll, of Hickory; one brother, Jimmy Ray Lowman and wife, Sandra, of Valdese; his grandchildren, James Connor Daniels, Carmen Olivia Daniels, Kenley Reese Berry, and Cooper Erin Berry; numerous nieces and nephews; and his canine companions, Lily and Lacey. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday Jan. 18, at Valdese First Baptist Church, with the Rev. Josh Lail officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. The family would like to extend a special thanks to his caretakers, Samantha Greene, Michelle Carswell, and nurses, Keira Orcutt and Maegan Clarke, for their care and support of Sammy throughout this time. Memorial contributions may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690. A guestbook and obituary is available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com. Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the family.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting.
