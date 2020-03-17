January 14, 1978 - March 14, 2020 Kristopher Darrell Lowman, 42, of Hickory, died Saturday, March 14, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Amanda Curtis Lowman. The Lowman family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton.

