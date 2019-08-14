HICKORY Clyde Junior Lowman, 81, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at his home. Clyde was born Aug. 13, 1938, in Catawba County, to the late Oscar and Elizabeth Rudisill Lowman. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marines. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters and four brothers. He is survived by wife of 60 years, Christine Gregory Lowman, of the home; four daughters, Lisa Bishop of Elizabeth City, Rhonda White and Patricia Bush, both of Taylorsville and Jennifer Wright of Newton; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. The family will have private services at a later date. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org or to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary and Crematory in Newton is serving the Lowman family.

