November 20, 1929 - May 19, 2020 Patsy Stamey Lovell, 90, of Taylorsville, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at her residence. Born Nov. 20, 1929, in Habersham County, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Harvey Arlin Stamey and Annie Mae Black Stamey. Patsy was a longtime member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sons, Jerry Lovell and Darrell Lovell; and great-grandson, William Greene. She is survived by husband, B. Lamar Lovell, of the home; children, Rita Carter and husband, Jerry, Debbie Cagle and husband, J.C.; grandchildren, Roger Lovell and wife, Tabby, Nick Greene and wife, Crystal, Nathan Greene, Sara Shealy and husband, Jason, Pamela Bowman and husband, John; great-grandchildren, Caitlin Triplett and husband, Matthew, Zachary Lovell, Nathan Greene Jr., Colton Shealy, Corbin Shealy, Hannah Bowman, and Leah Bowman. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will have a private service at Bethlehem Baptist Church, with the Rev. Jesse Lott officiating, followed by a burial in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church Building Fund, 7500 NC 127, Taylorsville, NC 28681. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

