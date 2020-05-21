November 20, 1929 - May 19, 2020 Patsy Stamey Lovell, 90, of Taylorsville, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at her residence. Born Nov. 20, 1929, in Habersham County, Ga., she was the daughter of the late Harvey Arlin Stamey and Annie Mae Black Stamey. Patsy was a longtime member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sons, Jerry Lovell and Darrell Lovell; and great-grandson, William Greene. She is survived by husband, B. Lamar Lovell, of the home; children, Rita Carter and husband, Jerry, Debbie Cagle and husband, J.C.; grandchildren, Roger Lovell and wife, Tabby, Nick Greene and wife, Crystal, Nathan Greene, Sara Shealy and husband, Jason, Pamela Bowman and husband, John; great-grandchildren, Caitlin Triplett and husband, Matthew, Zachary Lovell, Nathan Greene Jr., Colton Shealy, Corbin Shealy, Hannah Bowman, and Leah Bowman. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will have a private service at Bethlehem Baptist Church, with the Rev. Jesse Lott officiating, followed by a burial in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church Building Fund, 7500 NC 127, Taylorsville, NC 28681. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
SHELTON HANDYMAN SERVICES Home Repair, Lawn Care, Painting, Fencing, Decks - FREE ESTIMATES CALL 828-260-7621 or 828-460-3855
AN AFFORDABLE TREE SERVICE & LANDSCAPING Removals, Topping, Stump Grinding, Firewood, Landscaping, Dirt Work, Lawn Service, Fencing, Retaining Walls 20 Years in Business Licensed & Fully Insured Accepts MC & VISA CALL 828-448-2206
SAM A. BYERS & SONS Moving Service, Inc. MOVING PACKING STORAGE CRATING ANTIQUES PIANOS 704-528-9596 Troutman, NC NCUCC-2302 Local - 48 states since 1935 www.byersandsons.com