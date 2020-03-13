February 13, 1964 - March 9, 2020 Ralph James Love of Granite Falls, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020. Bass-Smith Granite is serving the family of Ralph James Love.

Service information

Mar 14
Memorial Service
Saturday, March 14, 2020
5:00PM
Bass-Smith Granite
106 South Main St.
Granite Falls, NC 28630
