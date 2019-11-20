HICKORY Jimmy Glenn Lookadoo, affectionately known as Lucky, was born Oct. 15, 1934, in Hickory, and passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at 85 years of age. He most recently lived at Pinecrest Senior Community in Hickory, where he served as an Ambassador. Jimmy was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in the Korean War. He also retired as a fire fighter from Broward County, Fla. He loved UNC football and basketball, and his Miami Dolphins. He was known for his big heart and endless willingness to serve, which continued until he passed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Bessie Lookadoo; brothers, Wilbur Ray Lookadoo (Garnetta), Charles Arthur Lookadoo; and his nephew, Gary Lookadoo. He is survived by his daughter, Glenna Lookadoo Boston; son-in-law, Deric Boston; grandchildren, Ameliya and Mekhi Boston; niece, Judy Lookadoo Guthrie (Glen); nephews, Donald Lookadoo (Kim), Stephen Lookadoo (Ramona); seven great-nephews, four great-nieces, numerous great-grandnieces and -nephews, first cousins; and sister-in-law, Ann Lookadoo. A celebration of life service is scheduled for 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 24, at Burke Mortuary in Newton. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 to 2:45 p.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Jimmy G. Lookadoo Fire Fighter's Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 855, Morrisville, NC 27560. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Lookadoo family.
Breaking
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
We do it ALL!! Residential Interior & Exterior Painting . Free Estimates vegaubense@gmail.com Lic. No.C201916300366-1 Fully Insured Call 704-804-9654
Seasoned Hardwood Large load on full sized truck $125.00, 2 ton dump load $550.00. Green wood available cut to your length, split & delivered. Best Price ANYWHERE! CALL 828-308-0801
POWELL'S TREE & STUMP GRINDING SERVICE 45 Years Experience Topping Trimming Free estimates. Reasonable, and dependable, new stump grinder & 60 ft bucket truck call 980-521-4382 ask for Richard. (Fire wood 4 sale)
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!