HICKORY Jimmy Glenn Lookadoo, affectionately known as Lucky, was born Oct. 15, 1934, in Hickory, and passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at 85 years of age. He most recently lived at Pinecrest Senior Community in Hickory, where he served as an Ambassador. Jimmy was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in the Korean War. He also retired as a fire fighter from Broward County, Fla. He loved UNC football and basketball, and his Miami Dolphins. He was known for his big heart and endless willingness to serve, which continued until he passed. He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Bessie Lookadoo; brothers, Wilbur Ray Lookadoo (Garnetta), Charles Arthur Lookadoo; and his nephew, Gary Lookadoo. He is survived by his daughter, Glenna Lookadoo Boston; son-in-law, Deric Boston; grandchildren, Ameliya and Mekhi Boston; niece, Judy Lookadoo Guthrie (Glen); nephews, Donald Lookadoo (Kim), Stephen Lookadoo (Ramona); seven great-nephews, four great-nieces, numerous great-grandnieces and -nephews, first cousins; and sister-in-law, Ann Lookadoo. A celebration of life service is scheduled for 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 24, at Burke Mortuary in Newton. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 to 2:45 p.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Jimmy G. Lookadoo Fire Fighter's Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 855, Morrisville, NC 27560. Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences. Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Lookadoo family.