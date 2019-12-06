NEWTON Virginia Taylor Long, 83, of Newton, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory. Born May 30, 1936, in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Albert Hoil Taylor and Alene Cromer Taylor. Virginia graduated from Newton-Conover High School in 1954 as class salutatorian and was a 1957 graduate of Lenoir-Rhyne College, where she graduated with a degree in elementary education. Following graduation, she taught in the Catawba County and Newton-Conover School Systems. Virginia was an active member of Concordia Lutheran Church in Conover, and served in the Dorcas Society, Stephen Ministries, and on the church council. She was a former member of the Garden Lover's Garden Club and the United Daughters of the Confederacy. Virginia enjoyed volunteering with the Red Cross Blood Bank, Friends of the Library, and serving as a Cub Scout Den Mother. She had also served as a church organist in Newton for 14 years. Virginia will be deeply missed by her family and friends who loved her dearly. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Daniel C. Long. Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Daniel "Danny" Taylor Long of Hickory, Michael Cromer Long and wife, Brandi, of Conover; and granddaughters, who lovingly called her "Ginny," Mary Alison "Allie" Long of Raleigh, and Claire Elizabeth Long of Chapel Hill. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 8, in the Chapel of Concordia Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Paul Nelson officiating. A reception for family and friends will follow in the Emmaus Room. A private graveside service will be held at Eastview Cemetery in Newton, prior to the memorial service. Condolences may be sent to the Long family at www.willisreynoldsfh.com.
