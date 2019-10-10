Ruby Long HICKORY Mrs. Ruby Viola Vess Long, 95, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Carolina Rehab and Nursing, following a period of declining health. Ruby was born April 21, 1924, in McDowell County to the late Peter Vess and Nora Dalton Vess. She was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church in Hickory, and worked for many years in textiles and retail sales. Ruby was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother with a heart of gold, she never met a stranger, and shared love and kindness with all who knew her. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Herman B. Long; three brothers, Sam Vess, Emery Vess and Levi Vess; and sister, Nellie Thomas. Survivors include her son, Brantley Long and wife, Elizabeth, of Hickory; grandsons, Jeffrey Long and wife, Celeste, of Gastonia, and Jon Long and wife, Adena, of Portland, Ore.; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Anna, Mary Claire, and Andrew Long; sister-law, Harriett Long of Leland; numerous nieces and nephews; and devoted friend, Sarah Ann Price of Mountain View. Funeral services will be held Friday, Oct. 11, at 1 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service with the Rev. Jeffrey Long officiating. Interment will follow at Davistown Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery in Old Fort with Jacob Long, Andrew Long, Jesse Long, Junior Bonham, Josh Bonham and Jeffrey Long serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends Friday, from 12 to 1 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese, prior to the service. Memorials may be sent to the Lottie Moon Offering, c/o Mountain View Baptist Church, 4266 River Rd., Hickory, NC 28602. A guestbook and obituary is available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com. Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory of Valdese is serving the Long family.