HICKORY Madeleine Haymore Long, 80, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory. Born April 19, 1939, in Dobson, she was the daughter of the late Esther Haymore and John Alexander Long. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Winfred Long, Mack Long, Ral Long, Joe Long; and three sisters, Ruth Long, Nell Jones and Delia Lanners. Ms. Long was a member of First United Methodist Church in Hickory. Her career was spent in sales, most recently at Dillard's department store, as a travel agent, and as a radiologist. She was also an active volunteer in the Hickory Soup Kitchen. She is survived by a sister, June Trivette and husband, Charles, of Hickory; sister-in-law, Rachel Long of Matthews; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 11, at First United Methodist Church in Hickory, with the Rev. Paul Christy officiating. Burial will follow in the cemetery at Salem Fork Christian Church in Dobson. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hickory Soup Kitchen, 131 Main Ave NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Bass-Smith Funeral Home in Hickory is serving the family of Madeleine Haymore Long and condolences may be sent at www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com.
10:00AM-11:00AM
311 3rd Ave., NE
Hickory, NC 28601
11:00AM
311 3rd Ave., NE
Hickory, NC 28601
1:30PM
2490 Zephyr Rd.
Dobson, North Carolina 27017