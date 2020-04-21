May 23, 1963 - April 19, 2020 Timothy "Timmy" Wayne Loftin, 56, of Conover, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020. Funeral services will be announced by Bennett Funeral Service of Newton, 828-465-2111.
