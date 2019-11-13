Gerald Loftin CATAWBA Gerald Ray Loftin, 60, of Catawba passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. A private graveside service to celebrate Gerald's life will be held at a later date at Hopewell United Methodist Church in Catawba. The Loftin family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
Seasoned Hardwood Large load on full sized truck $125.00, 2 ton dump load $550.00. Green wood available cut to your length, split & delivered. Best Price ANYWHERE! CALL 828-308-0801
NEED A METAL ROOF? ALL WORK GUARANTEED! Financing Available! Free Estimates! Newton, NC (828) 308-7667 or (828) 465-0054 www.piedmontmetal roofing.com
KELLER'S STUMP GRINDING SERVICE FREE ESTIMATE No Job Too Big or Small!! 109 KELLER AVE. MORGANTON, NC 28655 CALL 828-430-0643
Submit your cutest Howl O Ween photo to win a $50 Gift Certificate for the Natural Dog!