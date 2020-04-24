Donald Alexander Livingston, 77, of Hudson, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Mr. Livingston retired from the US Postal Service where he worked for over 40 years as a mail carrier, also worked for Blockbuster's in Lenoir. He is survived by his wife, Naomi Livingston, of the home. Bass-Smith Granite is serving the family of Donald Alexander Livingston.

