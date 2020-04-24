Donald Alexander Livingston, 77, of Hudson, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Mr. Livingston retired from the US Postal Service where he worked for over 40 years as a mail carrier, also worked for Blockbuster's in Lenoir. He is survived by his wife, Naomi Livingston, of the home. Bass-Smith Granite is serving the family of Donald Alexander Livingston.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
New Home Construction Additions/Renovations; Kitchen Cabinets Installed; Door/Window Replacements; Decks, Flooring, Painting, Garage, Vinyl Siding. Licensed and Insured Tom Fox - 828-238-8879
CLOGGED GUTTERS? PROBLEM SOLVED! 25 Year Guarantee! 5" & 6" Seamless Gutters Gutter Repair Leaf Guard Fully Insured Free Estimates It Really Works! American Made Gutter Protection Jon Miller 828-302-3540
ROSE BROTHERS LAWNCARE & LANDSCAPING MOWING HEDGE TRIMMING FERTILIZING STUMP GRINDING MULCHING GARDEN PREPPING PINE STRAW PHILLIP & ISAAC ROSE 704-437-1552