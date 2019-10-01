GRANITE FALLS Bobbie Lee Litton, 73, of Granite Falls, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. The funeral will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, Oct. 4, at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. The Litton family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton, 828-464-1555.